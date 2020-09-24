A hotel proposal took a step toward development as the Brooklyn Park City Council approved the first of two rounds zoning amendments for the project Sept. 14.
Woodspring Suites is proposed at 9489 Winnetka Ave. N., in the Northcross Business Park development. The site is also home to the Wurth Adams, Nilfisk, and Tesla buildings south of Highway 610 and east of Highway 169.
Near by are both the recently developed Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites on West Broadway, just south of the interchange with Highway 610.
The proposal represents another step towards building out the city’s remaining land in the high-visibility Highway 610 corridor.
The proposal is for a four-story, 13,000-square-foot, 126-room hotel on a 4.85 acre site. The extended-stay hotel is planned to offer rooms with full-size refrigerators and freezers, two burner stove tops, microwaves, in-room heating and cooling systems and access to a guest laundry room.
The developer has proposed to construct one parking space per guest room, as opposed to the city’s standard 1.25 spaces per guest room. Parking could be expanded if the need becomes apparent.
Sidewalks that connect to the public walkways in the area are proposed in an effort to meet intent of the transit-oriented development guidelines, and develop a walkable site.
The council was unanimous in its support for the proposal, which requires an amendment to the site’s zoning district. The council adopted the first reading of an ordinance to amend the site from transit-oriented development employment district to a business park district. Such an amendment requires approval of a second reading at a later date before the project can receive full approval.
A conditional use permit for the project will also have to be approved by the council before the project could move toward construction.
The site had previously been zoned as business park, but was changed as the city implemented transit-oriented development zoning in response to plans for the Bottineau Blue Line LRT extension project. Some development sites within approximately a half-mile of the city’s proposed transit stations were rezoned in an effort to better suit the needs of LRT transit users in 2018.
The council offered few comments on the project. Councilmember Mark Mata said he supported the change in zoning, as he had generally opposed the city’s implementation of transit-oriented development while the line’s future remains unclear.
