A program that trains auto technicians at Hennepin Technical College ranks first in the nation for student enrollment, based on a review from Ford Motor Company.
“The top ranking demonstrates that our instructors are providing exceptional training that attracts students to the college from throughout the Upper Midwest,” said Alison Leintz, dean of career and technical education at Hennepin Technical College.
During the evaluation of Hennepin Tech’s Ford training program, Ford representatives examined data on student enrollment and class capacity. Hennepin Technical College’s program consistently maintains enrollment at or near capacity.
Nationwide, there are 38 training programs known as Ford ASSET, which is a factory-sponsored program for students who will work at Ford or Lincoln dealership repair centers as technicians. In six semesters, students earn an associate degree and paid industry experience at a dealership.
In addition, Ford reviews feedback from service managers at auto dealerships to determine if graduates are successful on-the-job. Hennepin Tech’s Ford ASSET program has a 100% job placement rate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.