A recent outbreak of gun violence in Brooklyn Park has continued, with shots being fired July 27 and 28.
Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shorts fired in the 6500 block of Zane Avenue in the late evening hours of July 27, according to press release. While officers were searching the area, another caller told dispatch that while he and his six-month old daughter were sleeping on the couch, a bullet came through the window and nearly struck them.
Officers found evidence of shots being fired at the scene, but no suspects were immediately apprehended.
Shots were again fired at approximately 5 p.m. July 28, with officers dispatched to the 600 block of 81st Avenue North. Officers found evidence that shots had been fired into a home in the area at some time in the previous 12 hours.
Following this, at approximately 7 p.m., July 28, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Zane on a report of a man with a gun. As officers arrived, the suspect ran. He was chased on foot by police. He escaped to a wooded area, where he was seen reaching into his waistband. Officers checked the wooded area and found a loaded firearm.
This comes after multiple shootings the previous week in the 6300 block of Zane Avenue. Businesses in the area of Zane Avenue and 63rd Street closed early July 23 after two shootings occurred in one day in the parking lot of Fast N Fresh Foods, at 6321 Zane Ave.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.