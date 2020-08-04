A group of parents, teachers and community members gathered outside of the Osseo Educational Service Center on July 22 for a rally.
The group, Anti-Racists for a Better District 279, organized the rally to call for the Osseo Area School Board to accept a proposal honoring the life of George Floyd and to end systemic racism. The School Board first rejected the proposal at its June meeting, but later approved it 3-1 July 21.
According to Renee Sagmoe, a member of the Anti-Racists for a Better District 279, the group started a few weeks ago and has around 500 members. Their first rally was held at Park Center Senior High School in June.
“What got us inspired is two of the directors on the [school] board presented an anti-racist action resolution at the meeting and the board rejected it,” Sagmoe said. “So our group formed a task force and put together a petition for signatures in support of that resolution that was rejected.”
In four days the petition received almost 800 signatures. Phone calls and letters were also sent to the Osseo Area School District and School Board members.
“You can tell from the community support, this is important to them,” she said.
Sagmoe said the group wants four things. First, the resolution passed. Second, revise the district’s mission statement to include anti-racist goals. Sagmoe said the statement has not been revised since 2007. Third, to create an equity decision-making protocol.
“A lot of school districts have come up with a matrix of questions as they are making decisions, they look at that through the racial lens and how are they meeting the needs of the community,” Sagmoe said. “Our school board doesn’t have that and they don’t have to.”
The final item the group would like is for the school board to have equity training, which all staff in district have received..
Speakers address rally goers
At the July 21 rally, district employees, parents and former students spoke.
Demetria Poe, a teacher at Birch Grove Elementary, thanked everyone who came out in support.
“Maya Angelou says that she had came as one, and she stood as 10,000,” Poe said. “I thank you for each being the one that is bringing the 10,000 that you’re standing for. Because this is beyond us. It’s bigger than us.”
According to Poe, the group would continue to fight for everything the students need. “We are not going to let up until change is made,” she said.
A former student in the Osseo School District shared that she was fighting the same fight that her grandfather did with Martin Luther King Jr.
“Not much has changed since I lost spoken a month ago,” Malaysia Hammond said.
Hammond said she has a couple of younger siblings who will be going to school, and hopes that they don’t have to deal with racism while there.
Another Birch Grove teacher and district parent, Brittany Robinson, addressed those in attendance. “The reason I came here today is because of my son,” Robinson said. She said it was OK to look out for those minority students. She added that she refuses to be isolated from the community she loves and lives in.
“You will see me standing up without fear of what consequence may come with it,” Robinson said. “I want you to know that every expectation I have for my child, I have for every scholar that I meet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.