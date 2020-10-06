Hennepin County and its partners are offering free COVID-19 testing at Zanewood Recreation Center in Brooklyn Park Saturday, Oct. 10.

Testing is offered on a walk-up basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 7100 Zane Ave. N. Those being tested will need to fill out registration forms beforehand.

The event is a collaborative effort between Hennepin County, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Africans United and the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota.

Info: hennepin.us/testing

