Four people were charged in connection with the Aug. 27 looting of a Brooklyn Park liquor store.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced their charges as part of a larger group of 26 individuals facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the unrest and looting incidents that occurred primarily in Minneapolis Aug. 26 and 27.
Phillip Scott, 21, of Brooklyn Park; Keeshowna Carney, 20, of St. Cloud; and David Smith, 22, of Minneapolis, were charged with third-degree burglary in connection with the incident. Shantel Scott, 20, of Brooklyn Park, was also charged with third-degree burglary, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers on a routine patrol observed a burglary in progress at Pixie Liquors, 1512 Brookdale Dr.
Officers observed a Chevy Malibu parked horizontally in front of the business with its lights on. As an officer approached, he saw that the front door had its glass smashed.
Officers then saw three individuals, allegedly Phillip Scott, Smith, and Carney, exit the business and enter the vehicle.
Shantel Scott was allegedly already behind the wheel of the Malibu.
As an officer approached in a vehicle, he attempted to pin the Malibu, and keep it from driving away, but Scott maneuvered the Malibu around the officer’s squad car. As she began to straighten the vehicle out and drive away, one of the backseat passengers, allegedly Phillip Scott, jumped out and was apprehended by another squad car arriving at the scene.
The Malibu fled, and a chase ensued, reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour on Brookdale Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver. Each of the passengers were then removed from the vehicle and arrested.
Officers recovered 431 lottery tickets, which were still in their plastic holder, 44 bottles of liquor, 14 cartons of cigarettes, eight cartons of cigars, and a cash register till with change from the vehicle. Also recovered were a large amount of merchandise with attached price tags. Seven pairs of Nike shoes, multiple Michael Kors bags, and other clothing were among the items found in the vehicle.
Shantel Scott admitted to being present during the burglary, and told officers that the merchandise in her car was stolen. She said that she purchased it from people on the street for half the advertised price. The non liquor store items were valued at more than $1,000.
Smith and Carney admitted to burglarizing the liquor store and placing stolen items in the vehicle.
