The return of Brooklyn Park’s Tater Daze festival will offer the community a chance to relive life as a farmer in the year 1900.
The Historic Eidem Farm, located at 4345 101st Ave., will host a “Brooklyn Park History Day” from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 13. During the festival, the city will offer tours, displays and historic demonstrations on the site.
“It’s been great to have people back – we’ve certainly missed having people visit,” said Eve Ericson, site manager for Historic Eidem Farm. “We love seeing visitors coming in to see the house and participate in activities, especially the families and kids. It’s fun to see kids light up when they get to see the old equipment and run around on the grounds playing and interacting with the natural environment here.”
The city will offer a mix of self-guided tours using the farm’s interpretive signage, as well as guided tours of the first floor of the farm house.
“We’ll have a variety of activities happening that visitors can participate in, including making old-fashioned ice cream and fresh lemonade, yard games, and potato and vegetable stamp make-and-take crafts,” Ericson said.
This year, the city is raising ducks and chickens on the farm.
History
Eidem Farm is a surviving piece of Brooklyn Park’s once prolific potato growing past.
“Something people may not realize is that during the early 1900s, Brooklyn Park was the largest potato growing community in the country,” Ericson said. “That’s pretty remarkable. To think how the farmers here had such an impact nationally on the economy and on individuals – to think that someone in California or New York was buying potatoes grown here in Brooklyn Park is pretty neat.”
The restored farm offers a physical look back at that agrarian past.
“This farm is a ten-acre living record of farm life in Minnesota during the years of 1890-1910,” wrote the Brooklyns Historical Society in “The Brooklyns: a History of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park.”
John J. Eidem Sr., born in Norway in 1842, came to America in 1866 at the age of 24. Two years earlier he had married a woman named Isabel Hanson.
The pair landed in Brooklyn Township, as Brooklyn Park was previously known, in 1877. They built a house west of where Noble Parkway is located today and began farming. They had 14 children, nine of whom survived.
Their third child, and their first born in America, was named John Eidem Jr. He married Electa – or Lectty – Cotton on April 29, 1892. In 1894, they moved into the Queen Anne-syle farm house now known as the Historic Eidem Farm.
The farm was located on 40 acres. It included a windmill, granary, milkhouse and machine shop.
The home’s “foundation is fieldstone, and there is a high, hipped roof,” the Brooklyn Historical Society wrote, quoting the city’s 1990 National Historic Register submission. “There is a kitchen addition from the early 1900s, and a hipped porch with classical columns. A second, partially-screened porch adjoins the kitchen … and two interior brick chimneys, with a third chimney partially intact.”
The Eidems kept livestock including cows, horses, sheep and chickens. They sold eggs and milk from the livestock, and, after fattening the sheep over winter, they would slaughter them and sell the meat in St. Paul.
They also grew potatoes and onions, which they sold at the Farmer’s Market in Minneapolis.
Electa worked as a schoolteacher, and won a blue ribbon at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1935 for her needlework on an embroidered rug.
The pair farmed the land from 1894 to 1956.
The city bought the farmhouse and other buildings on the property, as well as the acreage, in 1976.
Now, the city raises animals on the property, offers community farming plots, and provides tours and demonstrations of what life was like when the farm was active early in the 20th Century.
