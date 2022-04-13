Robbinsdale School District Superintendent David Engstrom announced in December that the district will be pursuing a new strategic plan. Since contracting with Greenway Strategy Group, the district has next decided to open a survey for the community to share their input. The survey closes April 19, and will guide “future in-person opportunities” between the community, district leaders and consulting representatives as it relates to the new plan.
According to the website, the survey can be completed by “students, families, educators, leaders and community members from across the district.” It is anonymous and will be reviewed by consultants. It asks respondents to choose what the district’s greatest strengths are, and which new programs implemented in the last two years should remain. It also asks what three characteristics or skills graduates need to be prepared for the future, and general background info on the respondent.
“The last time Robbinsdale Area Schools modified its strategic plan was 2018 – well before the pandemic and racial upheaval that upended lives across the globe, and before public education in our nation was changed forever,” Engstrom wrote to the district community. “We are counting on all of you to share your ideas and dreams for what comes next.”
Engstrom began serving as superintendent for District 281 in July. He said the need to formulate a new plan became apparent during an early November work session with the board. Engstrom anticipates the plan will reflect the changing environment of education since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The district is currently guided by the Unified District Vision, which was approved in 2014 and underwent slight modification in 2018. Previously, the district was served by the Five-Year Strategic Plan.
The district has maintained that the new strategic plan is not a direct replacement of the Unified District Vision.
The new plan is expected to guide the district for the next five years.
