Brooklyn Park put its new phone-based meeting system to the test while approving the site plan for Excell Academy’s proposed building and parking lot expansion into Fair Oaks Park at its March 30 meeting.
The discussion provided the council with its first opportunity for rigorous debate, with several amendments proposed, two of which were adopted into the final motion.
The school has been located at 6510 Zane Ave. since 2002. While it initially filled only part of the building, the school has expanded to fill and purchase the building. Following its purchase, the school expressed an interest in expanding both the building and the parking lot, as well as constructing its own playground for students.
North of the school is the city-owned Fair Oaks Park. While the school proposed to purchase the property, the council opted to lease the property to the school instead.
Since then, the school has moved forward with its plans to expand its classroom space to the north and expand its park lot. The site review submitted to the city addresses only these two aspects of the project, not the future playground installment.
Excell proposed construction of a one-story addition on the north end of its building with room for six classrooms and support space. The expansion will be constructed with decorative blocks and windows that would match the rest of the existing building.
Within the parkland that the school has leased, Excell also proposed the creation of a new 60-space parking lot with a student drop-off zone. While 26 existing parking spaces will be destroyed in constructing the new addition on the building, the new lot would result in the school gaining 34 spaces. The additional spaces will accommodate the increase in staffing that comes with the building expansion.
Among other conditions in the project, city staff requested that Excell construct a new 8-foot trail along 65th Avenue in front of the building. This trail would eventually connect with the sidewalk along Zane Avenue. The council amended this aspect of the project to be paid for by the city.
The existing stormwater management pond would be moved to a new location to make the best use of the existing parkland. A road used to access Fair Oaks Park would also need reconstructing or improvements, as it is likely to be damaged during the construction process, according to the city’s engineer.
A total of five amendments were offered by the council on the proposal. Four of those amendments were proposed by Councilmember Mark Mata, and one was proposed by Councilmember Susan Pha.
Two of the five amendments were adopted into the final motion and were approved. The two approved amendments requested that the city, rather than the school, pay for the costs of constructing the new trail, and that the city waive its internal staff time-related fees for the project.
Another two of Mata’s amendments failed. He moved to reduce the landscaping requirements for the property, as well as a motion to not improve the existing service road to access the park. Pha also made a failed motion to have the city pay for service road improvements rather than the school.
While Mayor Jeff Lunde largely cautioned the council about setting precedent for its willingness to devote taxpayer funds to waiving fees or for unplanned road or sidewalk projects, others argued that investments in the road and trail infrastructure were ultimately the city’s responsibility and should be paid for out of the city’s coffers.
The council voted unanimously to support the project as a whole. Councilmember Lisa Jacobson recused herself from the debate and vote.
The debate surrounding the amendments represented the first opportunity for the council to put its new phone-based debate system through its paces. In previous meetings, no council members had made any motions to amend or otherwise alter the proposals that came before them. The council followed its established code and procedures, and no members spoke out of order.
