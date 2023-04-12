In a rare transfer of prosecutorial authority, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has taken over the case stemming from the murder of Zaria McKeever, who was shot and killed in her Brooklyn Park apartment in November.

Amid a dispute over whether two of the individuals charged in the case should be prosecuted as adults, Ellison’s office announced the change in prosecution March 6.

