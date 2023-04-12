In a rare transfer of prosecutorial authority, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has taken over the case stemming from the murder of Zaria McKeever, who was shot and killed in her Brooklyn Park apartment in November.
Amid a dispute over whether two of the individuals charged in the case should be prosecuted as adults, Ellison’s office announced the change in prosecution March 6.
Police responded to Eden Park Apartments, 6455 Zane. Ave. N., in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. There, they found McKeever, who had been shot multiple times. The 23-year-old mother of a 1-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after the officers’ arrival.
Five people have been charged in connection with the murder. The defendants include the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Erick Haynes, who is accused of directing the two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, to confront McKeever and her boyfriend at the apartment. Additionally, two Brooklyn Park adults were charged with aiding an offender after the fact.
The family of McKeever voiced their dissatisfaction after Moriarty’s office in March announced plea deals that treated the teen defendants as minors.
“While I share the belief that too many juveniles are involved in the adult criminal-justice system, accountability for the seriousness of this crime has been missing in this case,” Ellison said.
“I respect that county attorneys are duly elected by their constituents to exercise their discretion; however, the disposition of the juvenile shooter that Hennepin County has proposed in this case is disproportionate to the seriousness of the crime committed and falls far short of the family’s and community’s expectations for justice and safety.”
In a written response to Ellison’s announcement, Moriarty said the move was “deeply troubling and should alarm prosecutors across the state. This decision undermines the longstanding constitutional authority, autonomy, and responsibility of elected prosecutors.”
In her written response to Ellison, Moriarty spoke to her goal of balancing public safety, rehabilitation and accountability.
“In this case, we believe our request for an initial juvenile sentence, along with the potential for a long adult prison sentence, gives us the best chance to protect public safety by investing in rehabilitation while still having accountability,” she wrote.
Moriarty contrasted the accused shooter’s young age with the environment he would face in adult prison. “We have approached this case trying to balance the need for justice, the need for accountability, and the fact that we have a tenth grader who can either be kept in the juvenile system or locked up with people three times his size and are three times his age,” she said in her written response to Ellison.
Moriarty added that while minors have been charged as adults before, the transfer of prosecution in this manner is new.
“Prosecuting a juvenile for homicide without seeking an adult certification is not unprecedented in Minnesota. But the Attorney General’s decision to insert himself in a prosecution when an elected County Attorney is actively prosecuting a case is unprecedented,” Moriarty wrote.
Ellison took over the case after requesting the transfer from Gov. Tim Walz, who, in a letter to the attorney general, called his authority to grant such a request “rarely used.”
“I grieve for Ms. McKeever and her family, and I am committed to seeing justice served in this matter,” Walz wrote.
Ellison said he initially made the request to the county.
“I requested that Hennepin County refer the prosecution of this case to my office, as the law provides, but they declined to do so,” he said in the announcement. “The Governor’s power under state law to assign criminal cases to the Attorney General has been used and should be used very sparingly, and I do not expect to make a request like it again.”
