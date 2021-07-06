The Brooklyn Park City Council on June 28 approved a license allowing an electric scooter rental company to offer its services within the city limits.
The council was largely in support of the proposal, which was brought forward by Bird Rides Inc., with only Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner voting in opposition.
The license allows Bird to begin offering its services as early as July 1.
“I’m definitely in favor of alternative transportation,” said Councilmember Susan Pha. “It’s just that this is the first that’s coming to our city. We definitely want it to be successful.”
In May, the council approved an ordinance allowing micro-mobility companies to operate in public right-of-way, clearing the way for Bird to bring its proposal.
How it works
Main scooter pickup hubs will be determined by Bird and could change based on ridership and demand.
Using Bird’s app, customers can locate nearby scooters. These scooters, which travel at speeds up to 15 miles per hour, will initially be limited to rides within Brooklyn Park’s city limits. If Bird expands its operations into neighboring cities, the scooters could potentially be set up for use beyond the city’s borders.
Using GPS, Bird can limit the eligible travel area for their scooters, keeping riders off highways or dangerous streets and out of other cities.
To access a scooter, customers over the age of 18 can unlock a scooter through the Bird app by paying a $1 fee, then approximately 39 cents per minute for their ride. Riders can reserve a scooter up to 30 minutes in advance.
Electric scooters traveling on city streets are required to follow all traffic laws. Riders are required to stay on the far-right side of the road while traveling in the roadway, and walk the scooter when making left turns.
Riders leave their scooter standing upright wherever they are finished with their ride. Scooters are later collected and charged by a Bird employee.
Scooters are not allowed to travel on public sidewalks, and cannot be parked blocking driveways, roadways or sidewalks.
Cleaning up
Bird operates in a fleet manager format, where an employee living in Brooklyn Park will be responsible for the entire fleet, or up to 100 scooters. These employees will monitor scooter locations on a map and return them to high-traffic areas.
Residents can report improperly parked scooters or other complaints to Bird through their app.
If complaints are not being addressed in a timely manner, residents can contact the city at 763-493-8182 or by email at bplicense@brooklynpark.org to report an issue.
General questions and concerns can be sent to hello@bird.co or 1-866-205-2442.
There will likely be between 15 and 30 pickup hubs set up in the city as Bird begins its operations in Brooklyn Park, according to a Bird spokesperson.
Bird will not offer scooters during the winter or snowy months.
Safety concerns
Safety concerns and legal liability were chief concerns among the council. Councilmembers Wynfred Russell, Boyd Morson, Lisa Jacobson and Terry Parks all spoke to concerns about either safety or liability.
According to a Bird spokesperson, injuries to riders or pedestrians occur on approximately .001% of all rides.
“My only concern was just the whole safety issue especially along Brooklyn Boulevard,” Russell said.
All riders using Bird’s scooters sign a rider agreement stating they are responsible for how they operate the vehicle, and are required have proper insurance while riding the vehicle, a Bird spokesperson said.
The city would only be financially liable for an accident in a case of gross negligence on the city’s behalf, such as an open pothole causing an accident.
“When we first started the conversation I had only one concern and that was the liability to our city, but that question’s been answered,” Parks said.
Bird covers the costs to repair a scooter if they are damaged by a rider or the scooter malfunctions.
Jacobson said communication with residents on the topic will be important to seeing this business operate successfully.
Additional forms of transportation are “something that absolutely we need,” she said.
West-Hafner, who works in downtown Minneapolis where this style of scooter sharing program is popular, said she considers them unsafe and a potential eyesore.
“I personally am not in favor of this,” she said. “I’ve had enough experience downtown with these things that I just don’t think they’re safe enough, even for people over 18.”
Pricing programs
Bird offers a community pricing program with a 50% discount for low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, certain nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. To sign up, download the Bird app, create an account, and email proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Through a second program, Bird is offering free rides to health care workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, riders may email a copy of their medical identification card with their name and phone number to together@bird.co. Bird provides two free 30-minute rides per day to eligible riders while communities are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bird currently operates in Minneapolis, Golden Valley and St. Louis Park, and is attempting to begin operations in Fridley.
