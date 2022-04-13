The Robbinsdale School Board unanimously passed a resolution condemning racist acts at its April 5 meeting. The resolution is in response to allegations that New Prague fans directed racist taunting toward the Robbinsdale Cooper girls basketball team during a February game.
In a memo to the board, Chair Helen Bassett thanked the Cooper coaching staff, the team, the superintendent and senior administration, New Prague residents and neighboring school districts for their responses to the situation.
At the meeting, Bassett said though the team wasn’t in attendance that evening, the resolution was written for them. “We’ve got your back,” she said.
The resolution condemns racist behavior in any activity or district-related setting. It also includes the board’s aspiration to partner with the Minnesota State High School League to assess current anti-racist policies and promote the enactment of future ones.
Board Member Sharon Brooks Green called the resolution a “jumpstart to a better environment for our community, our children, staff and everybody involved.”
Board Member Michael Herring said it was sad that the board had to continue to address racism.
“I’m just sorry that our young women had to hear those sounds,” said Herring, referring to the “monkey noises” that witnesses of the event said were coming from the New Prague fan section of the closely contested Feb. 15 game.
Board Member John Vento gave a similar statement.
“In July of 2020 we passed a resolution condemning the racism and activities in the murder of George Floyd,” Vento said. “Here we are two years later practically, and we are having to readdress this issue.”
Vento added his frustration with the investigation ordered by the New Prague School District, which was unable to substantiate the claims that the incident occurred. “Don’t sit and say it didn’t happen, don’t say it doesn’t happen,” Vento said.
Board Member Sam Sant thanked the St. Louis Park and Hopkins school districts for passing similar resolutions in solidarity with the Robbinsdale School District.
Board Member David Boone said the resolution was one way the board could be a “role model,” and added that the next step was perhaps something more than words.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.