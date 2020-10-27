In what can only be described as a trying year for school administrators, teachers, students and families, there was finally some good news to report at the Tuesday, Oct. 20, meeting of the Osseo School Board.
The board approved a resolution for the sale of long-term facilities maintenance bonds as part of the district’s 10-year plan, and a refunding of previously approved bonds that will save district property owners over $595,000 on taxes. The resolution was unanimously and happily approved by the board.
Similar to refinancing a home mortgage, school districts can refinance bonds at lower interest rates to gain savings that are passed on to district property taxpayers. By refinancing debt at a lower rate, Osseo Area Schools has saved local taxpayers more than $18 million in interest costs since 2005. Taxpayers will see savings from the board action reflected on their final tax statements in spring 2021.
The school district also retained its Aa1 bond rating by Moody’s, reflecting the district’s strong financial standing. Only three school districts in the state have a higher rating than the Aa1.
SPECIAL MEETING SET FOR FRIDAY
Good news aside, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the state’s schools. With cases rising statewide, the board will conduct a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
It is expected the district may have to move into full Distance Learning mode like several other districts – including as Anoka-Hennepin did for secondary students — have recently put into effect.
In its most recent special meeting, the Board voted to approve Superintendent Cory McIntyre’s recommendation that the district delay moving elementary schools into an in-person learning model based on the trend of increasing coronavirus cases. The district is currently in a hybrid model in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
“There are clearly strong feelings across the board on what models to be in,” McIntyre said. “It’s very stressful for some, and it’s a relief for others. I wish we weren’t in that kind of environment. It’s getting exhausting. We’re asking a lot from students, staff and families. We’re taking every decision very seriously.”
Staffing issues remain a challenge in the COVID-19 environment. McIntyre also acknowledged attendance at the secondary level on days students are not in school is an issue. He said a group of teachers has been formed and they have been discussing ways to solve the problem.
Board member Heather Douglass also expressed concerns on how students, families and staff are coping with not being able to attend school in-person on a full-time basis.
“Over course of the last week or so, I have heard from a number of people some deeply concerning and troubling stories of how their students are faring right now in both hybrid and distance learning,” Douglass said. “I’m really concerned about the social and emotional well-being of students and teachers in this situation. I wanted to reiterate how important it is we address these issues urgently.
“I believe it’s the will of the board and it’s a priority to me to think outside the box on how we can address these issues and how we can contribute the necessary funds to achieve better results for our families. We have to address the issues that our students are dealing with that are preventing them from learning.”
