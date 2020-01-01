D’Amico Catering is hopeful for a strong 2020 at The Brooklyn Restaurant and Edinburgh USA Clubhouse, the company’s leaders told the Brooklyn Park City Council at its Dec. 16 meeting.
The company was required to deliver an annual business plan to the council as part of its operating agreement at the site, and the council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, accepted it, delivering feedback and generally expressing support for the partnership, which is now approaching its first full year of operations.
While the company’s catering sales are anticipated to fall within 4% of projections, sales at the restaurant and bar were lower than anticipated.
As of Nov. 27, 2019, the catering business had sold $814,000, while projected sales were $820,000. Part of the shortfall can be attributed to price-matches for events already sold by Lancer, the previous operator of the facility. While The Brooklyn was projected to collect $1.8 million in revenue, it actually is anticipated to collect closer to $1.1 million.
Larry D’Amico, one of the company’s founders, said that they are continuing to tweak menu options at the restaurant. While the initial menu plan was to cater half to the golf course and half to the community-at-large, the restaurant is attempting to shift its focus more towards golf. More casual offerings and less expensive happy hour offerings have helped with this issue, he said, and after the first year of operations, beverage cart operations will be improved.
Cathy Bovard, assistant director of operations for D’Amico, said the company is confident it will do better in 2020, its first full year of operating the restaurant.
He asked that the city consider the sale of pull-tabs at the restaurant in an effort to make it a friendly place where people will want to watch sports.
While the council was generally supportive of the prospect of selling pull-tabs at the site, several members said they were concerned about which organizations would potentially benefit from the sales. That is, the Edinburgh Pro Am Foundation sells pull-tabs at three other locations in the city, and several council members said that they did not want to show favoritism towards the organization by issuing it another pull-tab license.
D’Amico also said that golf simulators should be a consideration for the clubhouse in an effort to stay competitive with other golf clubs.
For catering, the company is expecting 50-60% growth in 2020, as it already has more weddings scheduled for this year than last, with each wedding spending more on average than those from the previous year.
The Saint Andrews Club at Edinburgh met its anticipated goal of 250 members for the year, a 5% growth over 2018.
The council generally spoke in support of the partnership, saying the food was good and offering smaller critiques with no major opposition to the continued partnership.
D’Amico’s addition to the clubhouse has been positive and brought hope for the facility and golf course where it had once waned, Mayor Jeff Lunde said. Complaints have been less common under the new management, he said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.