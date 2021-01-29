U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Minneapolis seized a shipment containing more than 40,000 unapproved prescription pills Jan. 11.
According to the Customs and Border Protection, officers inspected a shipment arriving from Laos and bound to a residence in Brooklyn Park.
Officers found 15,000 amoxicillin pills, 10,000 indomethacin tablets, 5,000 norpramin paracetamol and paracetamol tablets, 4,000 paracetamol tablets, 1,020 codeine pills and 500 dexamethasone acetate pills; a total of 40,520 pills.
“Protecting and safeguarding consumers from inferior products is vital a component of CBP’s border security mission,” said Augustine Moore, Customs and Border Protection’s area port director for Minneapolis. “This is a testament to the commitment made by our officers to keep dangerous goods out of the country.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibits the importation of fraudulent or non-prescription drugs by mail or in-person.
According to Customs and Border Protection, medications purchased online from non-regulated foreign companies often contain dangerous contaminants, inconsistent ingredients and poor quality control. As a result, they can harm consumers.
