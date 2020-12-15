A Crystal man was charged with attempted murder for shooting a Brooklyn Park Police Officer in a Dec. 11 shootout.
After allegedly shooting Brooklyn Park Police Officer Andrew McComb, Tyrice Laws, 38, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, violating an order for protection and possession of a firearm while subject to an order for protection. His first appearance in Hennepin County District Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
According to the criminal complaint, the mother of Laws’ children witnessed Laws park his vehicle in her driveway on the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue on a security live stream video. Laws then called her, demanding to see the children they share. She and the children were not at the house, and she called 911 to report that Laws was violating an order for protection.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department dispatched two squad cars to the residence at 10:03 p.m. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Officers Elisha Dwyer, a 14-year police officer who has spent the last 18 months with Brooklyn Park Police, and McComb, a 16-year Brooklyn Park officer, were dispatched to the call.
Dwyer and McComb parked their squad cars with their emergency lights activated and approached Laws’ car. Laws was sitting in the front seat of his vehicle. Both officers were in full police uniforms and did not have their service weapons drawn, according to the complaint.
Laws exited has car and stood near the doorway. He reached down into his vehicle, stood back up, and then again reached into his vehicle and drew a handgun, according to police.
Laws allegedly pointed his handgun at McComb and fired five or six times, striking the officer. When he fired the first shot, he was within 5-7 feet of McComb.
Both officers returned fire at Laws, and McComb fell to the ground. Laws fled through the garage and into the backyard of the residence.
McComb was treated for wounds to his hip and buttock at a hospital.
Laws was apprehended a short time later, and was found to have a gunshot wound to his left bicep. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. In a search of the area, police found a disassembled firearm and a sweatshirt believed to belong to Laws.
Laws told investigators that he was sitting in his car when two people approached his vehicle with guns drawn. He claimed that he exited his car and ran, at which time both officers discharged their weapons. He denied possessing or discharging a firearm. According to the complaint, these claims are in direct contradiction with body camera and squad car videos.
Neither McComb nor Dwyer agreed to be interviewed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and have indicated they will submit written statements on the incident.
Laws was convicted with interfering with a 911 call in 2012 and has pending charges for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call in an open case.
