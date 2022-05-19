The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified a Brooklyn Park man who was found dead in Shingle Creek in March.

Anthony Johnson, 35, was found dead in Shingle Creek at approximately 2:45 p.m. March 20 by the Brooklyn Park Police Department and Hennepin County Water Patrol.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, Johnson’s death was an accident caused by “acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication complicating freshwater drowning.”

