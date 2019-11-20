The Brooklyn Park City Council approved an advance agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the Highway 169 and 101st Avenue interchange project at its Nov. 12 meeting.
The city has been awarded $22.5 million in grant funds to use in constructing the approximately $29.7 million project. One of these grants is a $7 million regional solicitation grant from the federal government. This funding is intended for use in the federal fiscal year 2021, from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
The city intends to proceed with construction on the project in early 2020. This schedule would move the project forward ahead of receiving the federal funds programmed for the project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation requires the terms and conditions of this proposed advancement to be documented in an agreement, as the city has already executed an agreement with MnDOT that appoints the organization as the city’s agent to receive and disperse these federal funds.
The council, with three members absent, approved the agreement in a unanimous vote.
While the execution of this agreement does not ensure that the city will receive federal aid before Oct. 1, 2020, the agreement allows for reimbursement to occur earlier if funding were to become available.
Funding for the project is included in the city’s 2019-2023 capital improvement plan. Funding is expected to come from several sources, including special assessments, grants, and the city’s Economic Development Authority budget.
