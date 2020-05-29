I know you are not able to celebrate this moment in the way you or your families had hoped.
The COVID-19 pandemic truly has changed things beyond our imagination. I share your sadness about not being able to experience traditional senior year activities in person; it’s deeply disappointing that you are not able to share traditions, stories and laughs in the way you envisioned with your family and friends.
As you are learning, life often turns out different than we imagined. Unfortunately, you are facing this life lesson at a young age because this pandemic has caused a tectonic shift in your senior year experience. Times like this require us to adapt, innovate, and find the shared focus that keeps us all connected during challenging times.
Your generation is more connected to the world, and you have grown up with greater access to information and perspectives than any generation before you. I am inspired by the ways you have risen to the challenges posed by the current public health crisis. As you leave high school, you will take with you all the things you have learned throughout your K-12 education, including skills in communicating effectively, working with teams, innovating, being creative and solving problems.
You bring these skills to the world right when we need them most. Don’t let the current circumstances define you. Rather, let this moment shine a light on what you are made of and who you are as unique individuals. While things might feel overwhelming now, this is only the beginning of your adult lives.
Surround yourself with good people, and trust those who love you. Think about the successful people in your life, and you will see they make the best out of any situation. Be thankful for those people, especially your teachers, as they have helped prepare you to be successful, too. What they have taught you will serve as your foundation for the rest of your life.
Right now, the world needs patience, love, humility and character. It needs you to be innovative and to collaborate with others to deal with critical issues, whether local, national, or global. Your ability to be connected is vital, and it will continue to be at the heart of everything you do.
You are a generation that understands the need for connection, the value of community, and the importance of being willing to show up for one another. As you meet new people in the future, make sure you surround yourself with those that will help you go places and achieve things you would not be able to achieve alone.
I believe you are the generation that will make our nation even stronger, and I can’t wait to see what you accomplish. I’m certain you will do amazing things you didn’t know you were capable of. You were meant to be right here, in this moment, and I have no doubt you will rise to the challenge. I’m confident the class of 2020 will go out and change the world.
Congratulations, graduates!
Cory McIntyre is the Superintendent of Osseo Area Schools.
