The 2020 legislative session kicked off on Feb. 11, the second year of a biennium otherwise known as a bonding year, when lawmakers work to pass an infrastructure bill for the state of Minnesota.
North Hennepin Community College and all of the colleges and universities that make up Minnesota State would like to thank Gov. Tim Walz for recommending a $2.59 billion infrastructure package, of which $488 million is for higher education. Walz is recommending Minnesota State’s share at $263.7 million. This breaks down to $142.5 million for Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement and $121.2 million for all the capital bonding projects in the system’s request.
Did you know that the majority of Minnesota State academic facilities and related building systems were built between 1965 and 1975? North Hennepin Community College is no exception, and our $2.9 million Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement request would replace our 54-year-old boilers that will decrease our environmental footprint, enhance cost efficiencies, improve indoor air quality and lessen the chance for equipment failures during volatile weather.
While asset preservation may not attract the most attention, it is crucial for many reasons––it keeps our students safe, warm and dry, ensures that campus-operating dollars are dedicated to education outcomes, helps the state meet objectives for creating energy-efficient and sustainable buildings, and improves and modernizes the learning and teaching environment. Of course, asset preservation also indirectly impacts the retention of our students, and ultimately the success of our students.
In addition, NHCC is requesting $6.6 million in capital bonding to fund the design phase for the Center for Innovation and the Arts @ Brooklyn Park, a dynamic and inclusive center that would be located at the corner of 85th and West Broadway focused on leveraging resources of multiple partners to create a flexible facility that will increase education opportunities for students, increase economic prosperity, and advance the quality of life in Brooklyn Park and surrounding communities.
Partners for the project include North Hennepin Community College, the city of Brooklyn Park, Metropolitan State University, ISD 279 Osseo Area Schools, and Hennepin County. On Feb. 14, we kicked off the inaugural meeting of an advisory council of more than 20 members representing the partners, surrounding communities, and elected officials to advance momentum and planning for the project that is tentatively planned for construction in 2022-2023.
As illustrated above, the Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement and capital bonding requests are about providing a safe and comfortable learning environment and ensuring that campus operating dollars are dedicated to meeting the economic and cultural needs of our community and our state. We are grateful for the support from Walz, our elected representatives, and the community-at-large and are committed more than ever to engaging students and changing lives!
Jeff Williamson is interim president of North Hennepin Community College.
