BY JOSH MCGOVERN
Barricaded in a basement, a Brooklyn Park resident unleashed a chemical irritant and Taser probes against officers serving a court order requiring him to leave the home, according to charges.
BY JOSH MCGOVERN
Barricaded in a basement, a Brooklyn Park resident unleashed a chemical irritant and Taser probes against officers serving a court order requiring him to leave the home, according to charges.
Ingram Metebo Oyugi, 31, faces two felony charges stemming from the April 21 incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
Brooklyn Park officers responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Teton Trail North to arrest Oyugi for violating an order for protection and having an outstanding domestic assault warrant. The order for protection prevented Oyugi from living at the residence.
Upon their arrival, officers called Oyugi and asked him to peacefully exit the residence. Oyugi refused.
Brooklyn Park Police officers officers eventually entered the home and heard Oyugi shouting from the basement, exclaiming his resistance to leave the residence. Officers further advised Oyugi to leave the home.
In response, Oyugi sprayed an aerosol substance up the basement stairway to the living room area. Officers then equipped gas masks to avoid contamination.
During this period, officers observed a red laser flash come up the stairs and two Taser probes discharged. An officer was hit but not injured. Negotiations continued with Oyugi for several hours, according to the complaint.
Oyugi was walking around the basement with a metal baseball bat. He then came up the basement stairs wielding the bat with apparent intent to swing at the officers. He was eventually detained and began spitting at the officers.
At the scene, officers discovered a handheld Taser device, a can of bear mace and the metal baseball bat.
Oyugi is currently in police custody. He was charged with one felony count of using tear gas to immobilize, one felony count of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer with demonstrable bodily harm, and one gross misdemeanor count of using a tear gas/stun gun on a peace officer. These charges could carry up to a nine-year sentence and a $19,000 fine.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.