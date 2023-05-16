Jonah Pappas

Armstrong’s Jonah Pappas, 9, gets in the way of Champlin Park’s Gavin Bosch, 20, during their game.

 (Photo by Mark Bloom)

Champlin Park boys and girls lacrosse stayed active last week, with the boys beating Andover on May 8, losing to Centennial on May 10, and losing to Robbinsdale Armstrong on May 12. The girls beat Andover and Centennial on May 8 and 10 to remain undefeated in conference play.

 

