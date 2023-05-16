Champlin Park boys and girls lacrosse stayed active last week, with the boys beating Andover on May 8, losing to Centennial on May 10, and losing to Robbinsdale Armstrong on May 12. The girls beat Andover and Centennial on May 8 and 10 to remain undefeated in conference play.
Boys lacrosse
Champlin Park started the week with a big win on the road against Andover, winning 10-8 to improve their conference record to 4-2 and to start a new win streak at two. Brayden Strausser led the scoring with four goals and one assist.
The Rebels started hot, leading 4-0 after the first period. Three goals for each team in the second left it 7-3 at halftime.
Andover pressed for a comeback with a four-goal third period, but three goals from the Rebels in the fourth period ensured victory.
The Rebels then lost a tight contest against Northwest Suburban conference rivals Centennial, falling 8-7 at home and breaking a two-game winning streak.
Centennial took a 6-4 lead by halftime. Champlin Park outscored the visitors in the second half but fell short of a lasting equalizer. Kristian Kapitan led the Rebels scoring with four goals.
The Rebels ended the week with a close 10-6 loss to Armstrong. The Falcons led 6-1 at halftime, but Champlin Park stayed in the mix with five goals in the second half. The team’s comeback fell short due to three fourth-quarter goals for the hosts. The team ended the week with a 4-4 conference record.
Champlin Park boys lacrosse played one game the following week, hosting Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday, May 18.
Girls lacrosse
Champlin Park made yet another statement amid its impressive season as the team defeated Andover 7-6 at home on May 8, outscoring one of the team’s top rivals.
Tied 2-2 at halftime, the Rebels narrowly overcame the Huskies with five second-half goals to the four scored by the visitors.
Reese Hagenbart led the scoring with three goals, while Annabelle Johnson scored two and both Laren Schindlbeck and Alayna Roehl scored one.
The Rebels stayed undefeated in conference play on May 10 with a big 15-3 win over Centennial to extend their record to 8-0.
Schindlbeck led the scoring with four goals and one assist, while Annabelle Johnson led on points with three goals and three assists.
Champlin Park girls lacrosse played three games the following week, hosting Robbinsdale Armstrong on May 15, before traveling to Elk River/Zimmerman on May 17 and hosting Duluth Marshall on Friday, May 19.
