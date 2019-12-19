The Brooklyn Park City Council approved its 2020-2021 budget, its 2020-2024 capital improvement plan, its 2020-2024 street improvement plan, its 2020-2024 capital equipment plan and its 2020 property tax levies at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The council debated the proposals extensively, and three amendments were approved by the council before the larger proposal was approved. The council voted 6-1 to approve the budgets and levies, with Councilmember Mark Mata casting to lone dissenting vote in opposition.
The total property tax levy was proposed at $48.7 million, a 5.54% increase over the 2019 budget. The tax rate was proposed at 49.9%, a decrease from the 52.7% tax rate in 2019.
For the median value home with a value of $247,800, the monthly tax bill is estimated at $99.70, as compared with a bill of $104.55 in 2019.
The total tax levy was proposed at $49.8 million.
The capital improvement plan was proposed at $51.3 for 2020. The capital equipment plan was proposed at $3.3 million.
Mata proposed amendments, which were later approved by the council, to reduce the city’s contribution to the Heritage Fund by $50,000, as well as a $40,000 reduction to the contingency fund. The city typically sets aside approximately $300,000 for the contingency fund. The total contribution for 2020 is $200,000.
The council also amended the capital improvement plan to include construction work on 93rd Avenue in 2020. To help pay for the project in the city’s first year of a 15-year payment cycle, the Housing Redevelopment Authority levy was reduced by $80,000, the Economic Development Authority levy was reduced by $100,000, and another $60,000 was reduced from the contingency fund. No other road project reconstruction schedules were impacted by the amendment. Councilmember Lisa Jacobson proposed the amendment. Mata had previously proposed moving 93rd Avenue reconstruction to 2021 and delaying other road work, but he withdrew his amendment when it did not appear to have the support of the full council.
As part of the budget, the fire department is adding nine full-time firefighter positions to the budget. This comes after the department decided to disband its paid-on-call firefighting force. Councilmember Terry Parks thanked the city’s staff for increasing staffing levels in the fire department and said that he will continue to push for more firefighters in the next budget cycle.
Mata said he would not support a budget with property tax increases.
Jacobson said that while she supported the budget, it did not address everything the city needs. She said that the city’s East Fire Station needs to be staffed sooner than the existing timeline would indicate, and she spoke in favor of improving 93rd Avenue.
