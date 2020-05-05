With online ordering, curbside pickup
The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped the Hennepin Technical College annual plant sale from moving forward this year.
The Brooklyn Park-based college is conducting curbside pickup and online ordering for its sale this year due to the viral outbreak. While customers will not be allowed into the greenhouses to select their plants this year, customers will be able to select from a web-based range of hanging plants, house plants, annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs.
After making their selections, customers will be contacted by Hennepin Tech staff members to arrange a pickup of purchased items at the Brooklyn Park campus greenhouse, at 9000 Brooklyn Blvd.
Web-based ordering runs through May 18. Pickup will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays May 8-20.
Unlike past years, landscaping, horticulture and greenhouse instructor Deb Kvamme grew and maintained most of the plants in this year’s sale while teaching online through Zoom. The change was difficult for both Kvamme and students, she said.
Plants had already been ordered and purchased prior to the viral outbreak, and Kvamme, who used to have a greenhouse business, asked the college to allow the program to continue its sale this year. She requested that the college sell its plants online like many other garden companies have been doing during the stay-at-home order.
“We’re ready, we’re ready for people,” she said. “It’s been difficult … but it’s great stuff. There’s nothing lacking this year.”
While the program gets money from the college for curriculum, the annual sale supports the program and the unique learning opportunities that the sale provides, Kvamme said. The plant sale won’t feature some of the same impulse buys that it has offered in the past, the majority of the plants sold in previous years will be available for purchase.
Student Stephanie Telfair said that while it’s been challenging to navigate the work required to set up the sale, the high-quality plants produced through the sale represent a unique offering for community members. The affordable plants are much higher quality than what can be bought for comparable prices at a supermarket, she said, and the college also offers a larger variety of plants than many stores.
“The plant sale allows us to learn more things than the college typically could afford,” she said. “What we grow, we sell at a very low price. We can provide almost a service to the community by providing really, really high-quality plants to people who typically couldn’t afford the high-end nursery prices. That is really special to me, because not only did we learn how to grow that plant or take care of that plant. We’ve also provided a service which is an amazing feeling.”
The limited number of students that will be working the sale will be minding COVID-19 guidelines, and will be trained on safety procedures before the sale, Kvamme said.
Customers arriving on campus will show their receipt to Hennepin Tech workers who will place purchased items near a customer’s vehicle. Customers will then load their plants into their own vehicles.
Kvamme said the college will be able to perform 30 or more pick-ups per day.
All proceeds from the sale benefit Hennepin Tech’s landscape, horticulture and greenhouse program.
“We hope that people will absolutely support us in some shape or form so we can continue to do what we do,” Kvamme said.
(SUN POST FILE PHOTOS BY KEVIN MILLER)
The 2020 Hennepin Tech plant sale will offer online ordering and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Customers browse the Hennepin Tech greenhouse in 2019. While customers can’t enter the greenhouses this year, they can select plants they want online and pick them up curbside.
