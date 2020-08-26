A Hennepin County Grand Jury indicted a Brooklyn Park woman with first-degree murder after the death of her eight-year-old son, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 21.
Tasha Tennin, 36, was indicted by the grand jury for first-degree murder while committing child abuse with a past pattern of child abuse, and second-degree murder while committing a felony in causing the death of her 8-year-old son in February 2018.
Following her indictment, an arrest warrant was executed, and she was arrested Aug. 21.
The indictment is in contrast with her original charges, which included two counts of second-degree manslaughter.
Tennin is accused of locking her son, identified in Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s documents Tayvion Davis, in her garage overnight, causing him to freeze to death.
According to the criminal complaint, police and EMS were dispatched to Tennin’s home in the 8200 block of Queen Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m., Feb. 1, 2018, on a report that her son was unresponsive.
Arriving officers found Davis on the floor of the living room, cold to the touch and without a pulse. Tennin told police she had attempted to wake her son up for school that morning, and found him unresponsive.
Police and EMTs on the scene, as well as the medical examiner’s office investigator, described his body as being cold, as though he had been outside, and noted he had urinated in his pajamas. The outside temperature at the time was between single digits and below zero. A police sergeant also noted a puddle of frozen liquid in an attached garage.
Davis was pronounced dead at 8:14 a.m.
Following Davis’s death, Tennin told officers he had been ill, extremely lethargic and without an appetite when he came home from school Jan. 31. Interviews with staff members at his school were not consistent with this description, and they described him as healthy and energetic.
Several months later, one of Davis’ siblings told foster parents that the boy had gotten into trouble Jan. 31, 2018, and was told to sit outside in the garage.
The medical examiner’s autopsy found no anatomical cause for the boy’s death, and found 17 scars which were indicative of physical abuse, according to the complaint. His toxicology report showed a high glucose level, consistent with death from hypothermia.
The incident was not isolated in nature. In June 2018, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to the same property on a report of a missing child, and said they found Tennin uncooperative. They also described problematic living conditions at her home.
The missing child was later found in Bloomington. Another sibling was found sleeping in a nearby park where they had been living for several days.
Following the incident, four children at the property were placed in protective custody. The home was deemed unfit for human habituation and condemned.
According to the criminal complaint, Tennin experienced an acute psychotic episode while using methamphetamine and was hospitalized in June 2018. “Defendant’s still untreated mental illness and substance abuse raise additional concerns for public safety and likelihood that she would appear for court,” the complaint reads.
In November 2016, two petitions for orders of protection were filed alleging that physical, verbal and sexual abuse had occurred at the Minneapolis home of Davis’ father.
Tennin was convicted of aiding and abetting in the malicious punishment of a child in 2006.
