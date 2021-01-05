A Brooklyn Park woman died after an ATV she was traveling on broke through the ice on a central Minnesota lake Dec. 26.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Rose Peterson, 60, was pronounced dead at a Fargo hospital after falling through the ice on Kabekona Lake in Lakeport Township.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched on a report of an ATV that had fallen through the ice at 6:18 p.m. The caller said his mother, father and sister had gone through the ice in a side-by-side ATV, and that he was able to pull all three out of the water.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peterson’s husband, a 61-year-old Brooklyn Park resident, was operating a Polaris Ranger with an enclosed cab on the lake with Peterson and their daughter as passengers. They were followed by their son an a snowmobile.

The family was headed back to their cabin after ice fishing when the ATV broke through the ice in approximately 18 feet of water.

Peterson’s son pulled all three family members out of the water and began to perform CPR on his unresponsive mother.

The father and son used a snowmobile to transport the party to their cabin, where they were met by first responders, who continued CPR on Peterson.

She was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, then airlifted to a Fargo Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

