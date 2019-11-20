A Brooklyn Park woman was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and providing false statements after allegedly stealing more than $600,000 from a housing-related nonprofit.
Clarissa Combs, 48, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of providing false statements, according to the District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office. She has not yet made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court.
Also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud were Bridgit Machaud, 54, of Minneapolis, Jalonda Combs, 37, of Brooklyn Park, and Audrey Heath, 34, of Woodbury.
Five other defendants have already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for their roles in the incident.
According to the attorney’s office, between April 2012 and February 2019, Clarissa Combs was a program manager for a Twin Cities nonprofit that provides housing and related services for those without homes.
She allegedly devised and participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain at least $684,081 in charitable funds from the organization. Combs recruited other employees at the nonprofit, as well as family and friends to pose as fictitious homeless clients.
During the investigation, Combs allegedly made false statements to special agents of the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a United States postal inspector at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis.
Assistant United States Attorney Miranda E. Dugi is prosecuting the case.
