A Brooklyn Park woman was charged in connection with the shooting and robbery of a 76-year-old woman, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently announced.
Da’Seanna Williams, 21, was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting and robbery of a 76-year-old woman in Minneapolis.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Jan. 2, Minneapolis Police were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment building on 22nd Street East. Arriving officers found a woman bleeding from her head and hip. She was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The victim’s adult son, who lives with her in the apartment, told police that earlier that morning, his mother left the apartment to take the bus to the bank and withdraw their rent money. When his mother returned, he heard a gunshot outside the door, and saw his mother enter the apartment.
The victim told officers that after withdrawing her money from the bank, a woman she did not know followed her in the apartment building parking lot. Police allege the woman was Williams.
As the victim entered the apartment building, Williams followed her into the building and onto the elevator, according to the charges.
When the victim got to her apartment door, Williams allegedly pulled out a black handgun and shot the victim in the hip, also striking the victim in the head several times with the handgun before taking her purse.
The victim said she had approximately $900 in her purse.
Officers found a discharged shell casing outside the apartment and broken off pieces of a handgun. The victim’s purse was also found outside the apartment building, but the cash was missing.
Doctors reported that the victim had bone fractures to her shoulder blade and skull, as well as a gunshot wound to her upper thigh area and buttock area.
Police officers identified Williams in a review of surveillance video, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers executed a search warrant on Williams’ apartment on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North Jan. 6. As officers entered the apartment, Williams attempted to escape through a window before she was detained.
Officers found a loaded black semi automatic handgun under a mattress. The trigger guard was missing and appeared to be broken off. Officers also found crack cocaine in the apartment, the complaint notes.
Williams, who is a suspect in two other recent robbers, admitted to officers that she shot and robbed the victim.
