Brooklyn Park will receive $11 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, and the City Council weighed in on spending plans for the allocation at its June 14 meeting.
Half of the funds, or $5.5 million, has already been allocated to the city, while the city can apply for the other half a year from now.
This funding allocation is not unlike the $6.1 million CARES Act funding the city received in 2020. However, this allocation has a longer spending window, as well as less stringent spending eligibility.
“We certainly learned a lot of things through administering the CARES funding,” said Kim Berggren, community development director. “This isn’t exactly the same but a way I’ve heard it described is that we can do pretty much anything we did with CARES dollars with these new ARP dollars as a city and more.”
The spending deadline for the funds is Dec. 31, 2024. However, for larger capital projects, the performance deadline is Dec. 31, 2026.
The funds are earmarked to support COVID-19 response efforts, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address public health and economic inequities related to the pandemic.
Eligible uses include support for public health programs, economic stabilization, replacement of lost city revenue, direct-to-community investments or grants, and water, sewer or broadband infrastructure investments.
The funds cannot be used to offset a tax cut, to deposit in pension funds, bolster rainy-day reserves or make debt service payments.
City staff members have proposed a multi-pronged approach for spending considerations. First, the funds would be used to stabilize existing government finances and programs, replacing lost revenue due to the pandemic. Second, the city would consider community investments.
Before distributing the funds, the city plans to host stakeholder discussions in July and August, then bring forward a spending plan in September or October.
The city could develop plans similar to the CARES spending plan, Berggren said. CARES funds were used to provide grants to nonprofit partners, as well as businesses and families, to develop a mobile public health unit and to provide direct rental housing debt relief, among other projects.
“We had a lot of success in providing direct funding – over half the dollars that the city received went to the community,” Berggren said. “I think that’s unique for cities. A lot of cities kept most of their funding in-house.”
However, administering the funds directly would require an investment in staff time, as applicants ought to be assisted through the grant application process, she said.
The council was supportive of using the public engagement process to develop plans.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said that in an informal social media survey he posted, as well as in discussion with residents before and after the primary election for mayor, many residents have an interest in investing in the city’s water infrastructure and softening the city’s water sources.
“I did not know prior to the primary election that it was front and center of many, many, many people’s mind,” he said.
Councilmember Terry Parks said that he would have an easier time making decisions about spending the funds once the city has finished its public input process.
The city ought to check if there are immediate funding needs that could be met before developing a larger spending plan, Councilmember Susan Pha said. Funding should be in part used to help ensure that students can return to school in the fall, allowing parents an easier time returning to work and some sense of normalcy, she said.
“I’m not saying we should spend a whole of it but just identifying the immediate needs and make sure that we’re not postponing responding to those immediate needs,” she said.
While an investment in the water system is likely too large for this allocation, the city could consider an investment in community WiFi, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said. With more money to spend over a longer time, the city should look to see what would have the greatest impact on the largest number of people, she said.
“It just might be time” to put a water softening bond question on the ballot for the next election, she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner said that the city needs to inform residents about the large number of resources available right now providing pandemic assistance, and find the gaps in the existing services to best help residents.
Covering the city’s own costs is “incredibly important,” and should be done first, West-Hafner said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson asked city staff members to develop new, creative ideas for engaging the city’s diverse populations.
