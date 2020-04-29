Council decides not to demolish immediately
Brooklyn Park plans to move ahead with the purchase of the former Hennepin County Library location near the Community Activity Center.
The City Council approved the acquisition of the 4.5-acre site and 16,500-square-foot building at its April 20 meeting.
The library relocated from 8600 Zane Ave. to 8500 W. Broadway in 2016. In 2019, the county decided it wanted to do away with the property, and asked if the city would be interested in purchasing it. The council told staff it would want to purchase the property, which includes a significant portion of the Community Activity Center’s parking lot, in June 2019.
The city currently has a land-use agreement for the parking lot with the county. The county owns some of the shared parking lot east of former library building. The city uses the lot for parking during busy times at the Community Activity Center. If the county were to sell the property to another entity, the city has no assurances that another owner would come to the same agreement with the city.
The purchase price for the site is $400,000. Kim Berggren, executive director of the Economic Development Authority, said that the price was fair for the site.
The council was unanimously supportive of the proposal, but some council members had concerns about the potential costs for cleanup of the site.
The city brought a consultant to the site to estimate cleanup costs for contaminates at the site, and city staff are fairly confident in a $20,000 estimate for cleanup costs, Berggren said.
Councilmember Mark Mata asked city staff to negotiate with the county, asking that the county get involved with the costs of cleanup if costs exceeded $20,000. Berggren said that the buyer in this type of situation would generally be financially responsible for cleanup, but the city could bring that proposal back to the county if it were the will of the council.
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Lisa Jacobson and Terry Parks echoed concerns about potential unknown cleanup costs.
While staff proposed demolishing the site after acquisition, the council was not prepared to authorize the move and rather tabled the matter indefinitely.
Costs to demolish the building, including contaminate remediation costs, were estimated at $128,500.
To get the building’s basic systems, such as a boiler up to operational standards, cost estimates are at $718,000. However, this estimate does not include full remodeling costs to get the building prepared for another user to operate out of the building.
There have been discussions about expansion of the Community Activity Center, among other reasons to demolish the building.
West-Hafner said that she was generally opposed to tearing down the building right away, as the costs for construction of a similar building would be high if the city changed its mind. Mata concurred, saying it was most important that the city own the property, and it could demolish the building at a later date. Another user could potentially want to renovate the building in the future, he said.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said there could be an advantage to waiting, as contractors could begin pricing more aggressively for projects as the summer moves forward.
Both Jacobson and Parks said they were comfortable with tabling the issue until a later date.
Berggren said the building could potentially be used as a voting site in the next election.
