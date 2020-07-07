Brooklyn Park plans to talk about police reform and racial justice this summer at in-person and virtual community meetings.
Police reform was a long-addressed topic at the Brooklyn Park City Council’s June 22 and 26 meetings. The council also met with the Human Rights Commission and Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee June 29 for a listening session, and asked them to come back with an actionable plan July 27.
Following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd, Brooklyn Park had its first in-person council meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak June 22, when the council began a discussion on police reform and extended its discussion to a work session June 26. No longer burdened by the parliamentary constraints of a seven-person phone call, the council used the time to engage in an unstructured discussion about police reform as a concept.
There was a general interest among council members related to issues of mental health and policing. The council also agreed that more community engagement is needed before moving forward with any potential policy changes.
Police reform and racial justice town hall meetings are planned for the city’s three council districts at the Community Activity Center. Each meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The West District will meet in the Armory Gym July 14, the Central District will meet July 23 in the Grand Room and the East District will meet July 29 in the Gardenview Room.
A virtual meeting is being planned for August, but the details have not yet been finalized.
Under other circumstances, the city would have already hosted listening sessions and met with commissioners, but the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented such meetings from taking place, Mayor Jeff Lunde said. Right now, the council needs to listen to as much resident input as possible rather than make quick policy changes, even if that process is long and difficult, he said.
“It’s going to take work and it’s going to suck and people are going to get ticked off. They’re going to yell, they’re going to be not happy. They’re going to want to talk and we just have to sit, talk and listen, talk and listen, and the more talking and listening we do, probably less talk and more listening, and it’s going to be a hard slog, and in my mind, that’s how you get through this. You have to listen to people and let them speak their truth,” Lunde said.
The state legislature failed in not changing binding arbitration policies for police officers during the recent special session, Lunde added.
Current state law requires that local governments allow certain public sector employees who have been fired to appeal for binding arbitration. As a result, police officers who have been fired by a department’s police chief can potentially be reinstated by an arbitrator. While changes to arbitration were among a number of reform proposals considered by the legislature during the June 2020 special session, the session ended without a reform bill reaching the governor’s desk.
The current dynamic between the police and the general public is not sustainable, said Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen. While he said he understands the backlash against law enforcement following the killing of Floyd, some community members have begun taunting officers or attempting to start confrontations for the sake of recording it.
“I can’t share with you what they’re going through. I honestly can’t, not without getting into details that aren’t for public consumption,” he said. “Our officers of color are getting the worst of anybody.”
That said, most of the feedback Enevoldsen has received by email and at the police station has been positive, he said.
As a result of the community push back, some cities are considering altering the types of calls police respond to, according to Enevoldsen, no longer asking police to respond to lower-level crimes such as shoplifting or noise complaints.
Police officers are not trained to deal with people having mental health problems, Councilmember Mark Mata said, and the city needs a more extensive mental health framework to address the issue. Many mentally ill people end up in jail, where their mental health can further deteriorate, he said.
The city should consider hiring around-the-clock mental health specialists to evaluate people who are arrested, according to Mata. These mental-health professionals could help de-escalate situations that officers encounter on the streets.
Lunde agreed with Mata’s basic premise, saying the city should respond to mental health calls with the least costly, and most qualified, employee.
According to Enevoldsen, approximately half of the city’s officers are trained in de-escalation tactics and crisis intervention. The training takes approximately 40 hours, so it has to be done in smaller groups, he said.
The city needs to take a closer look at police contracts and create policies that would allow the department’s leadership to hold officers more accountable for potential abuses of power, Mata said.
There is currently a perception among people of color is that they are being disproportionately policed and ticked for parking offenses, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said. Overall, while the police department has taken steps towards improvement, it has an image problem, particularly with people of color, he said. Increased cultural competency among officers could help to reduce negative incidents, he said.
While council discussion on reform is important, the discussion needs to be opened up to the community-at-large, Russell said.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she was interested to hear more about the possibility of hiring full-time mental health staff, but she could not support it outright without more data. She concurred with Lunde on arbitration policies and with Russell on the need to bring the public into the discussion. Some low level calls for service to the police such as noise complaints can be symptoms of more serious crimes such as domestic violence, she said.
“Where we are today, nobody gave us a manual,” Jacobson said.
The police department needs to foster a culture where officers feel they can report colleagues that are violating policies or committing unacceptable behavior, Councilmember Susan Pha said. The community does not expect overnight changes, and the city’s police officers should also have a say in the policy discussion, she said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that the city should not make knee-jerk decisions, and should not compare its self to Minneapolis. It’s frustrating that the justice system is not set up to help people with mental health issues, West-Hafner said, and she would consider supporting increased funding for mental health resources.
While there is a need to listen to resident and council ideas on police reform, the council should not try to fix things that are not broken, said Councilmember Terry Parks.
At the July 29 listening session, Lunde said the council heard approximately 90 minutes worth of discussion from the Human Rights Commission and Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee before beginning a larger discussion. While the commission requested to review the police department manual and policies, Lunde said the larger challenge will for the commission be to take a more comprehensive look at what the city can do to address racial justice and police reform.
