Most Brooklyn Park residents saw their quality of life in the city as excellent or good in 2019, according to a biannual community survey.
Brooklyn Park’s City Council received a presentation on the 800-person survey from Peter Leatherman, of the Morris Leatherman Company. The survey provides the city with a measure of resident satisfaction with city services, among other data points.
In the 2019 survey, 88% of respondents rated their quality of life as either excellent or good. Another 80% said the city is “moving in the right direction.”
In assessing issues that are facing the community, 22% of residents said “crime” was the most significant issue, 13% said “too much growth” was the most significant issue, 10% said “high taxes” was the most significant issue, and 9% said “gangs.”
In issues of code enforcement, four categories emerged as issues that at least 30% of respondents said the city was “not tough enough” on code enforcement: 42% said the city was not tough enough on loud noise after 10 p.m., 34% said the same of junk and debris in yards, 31% said winter street parking was not tough enough, and 31% said the city was not tough enough on long grass and weeds.
Job creating development and the need for more restaurants again made appearances in the survey. Nineteen percent of respondents said they wanted to see both job-producing development and restaurant development in the city, and another 11% want more retail development. On the opposite spectrum, 17% of respondents oppose low-income housing, 13% oppose more apartment development, and 10% oppose adult business development.
City Manager Jay Stroebel said he was pleasantly surprised to see that positive perceptions of the quality of the city’s drinking water rose 12% in the survey, with 80% of residents offering a positive rating of the water quality. He also said he was surprised to see that negative ratings for snow plowing of city streets increased by 15%, a change that Leatherman said could be attributed to the large amount of snow that fell in late winter and early spring in 2019.
For police service, 88% rated police protection as “excellent” or “good,” almost identical to the 2017 survey, according to Leatherman. Some 94% found the department “professional,” 91% found the department “fair,” 89% said they were “trustworthy.”
The city’s government was generally well-regarded, with the mayor and council holding an 82% approval rating. City staff also received an 86% approval rating.
