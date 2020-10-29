A rise in insurance premiums represents another stumbling block in efforts to lower the city of Brooklyn Park’s budget amid the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brooklyn Park City Council acknowledged that reality during its Oct. 12 meeting as it awarded its insurance contract to the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust through Aug. 31, 2021.
The League of Minnesota Cities premiums for this year represent a $72,516, or 5.56% increase over those for the previous year.
Brooklyn Park has been insured by the League since 1985. The League insures 96% of the cities in the state.
City liability ratings are determined by data points related to the city expenditures, the number of full-time police officers, number of total households, number of city employees, and the number of sewer hookups owned by the city.
City staff members noted that the League provides competent claims handling and insurance coverage that meets the city’s needs.
The League offers pricing stability with low overhead, and custom programs, said Casey Nepper, risk consultant with Marsh & McLennan Agency. Brooklyn Park’s experience modification, an insurance rating used to measure losses over a period of time, is 23% better than an average city in Minnesota, Nepper said. The city’s rating is “essentially indicative of running a good loss control program,” he said.
The city is also doing 19% better than an average city on workers compensation cases, but did not see a decrease in costs as premium rates have hardened, particularly in areas related to police cases, Nepper said.
While two City Council members, Lisa Jacobson and Mark Mata, expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, if the council were to reject it, the city would be without insurance coverage and unable both legally and financially to self-insure.
“Our hands are tied here, we don’t have any other option,” Jacobson said. “This is one of those things that we can’t affect. There’s nothing that any of us up here can do to make this 5.65% increase go away, and so it’s from these costs, these increases – I just want to have the residents know – these are the things where it makes it even more difficult for us to come with in a 0% increase.”
Mata said the city should explore other insurance options next year, as the League often recommends coming to a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in legal cases brought against the city rather than fighting them in court, resulting in large payouts.
“I just don’t feel confident in the League of Minnesota Cities having our back. I just don’t. I personally think that private sector will do better for you or us every step of the way,” Mata said.
The city could look to find other insurance options, particularly with its workers compensation insurance. While less expensive options are available, “it also involves a great deal of financial risk exposure to the city,” Neppers said.
“I think without risk there’s not reward,” Mata responded.
