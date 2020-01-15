Brooklyn Park’s sole distillery is hoping to add a cocktail room to its existing facilities, and the Brooklyn Park Planning Commission had no plans to stand in its way.
Skaalvenn Distillery, 8601 73rd Ave. N., Suite 14, has cut its teeth in the burgeoning Minnesota-based craft spirits game with both an aquavit and habanero rum, as well as a vodka and white rum. The distillery also bottles an Indiana-made bourbon and distills and bottles vodka for the Grey Duck Vodka brand.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the conditional-use permit for approval at its Jan. 8 meeting. The proposal will come before the Brooklyn Park City Council Jan. 27.
Tyson and Mary Schnitker, owners of the distillery, have had plans to build a cocktail room for some time, telling The Sun Post in 2016 that they had plans to incorporate a cocktail room into their operations. They have been distilling in the city for nearly five years, and their products are distributed throughout the state.
“Our plan for the cocktail room is to bring something very unique and special to Brooklyn Park and something unlike anything else in the Midwest,” wrote Tyson, the president of the company in a letter to the city. “Our intent is to create a low-volume, high-quality establishment where the customers are treated to an exceptional experience, both from the ambiance, service and presentation of the cocktails. Our goal is to not fill the space and sell as many cocktails as we can, but rather, our goal is to have about 20 customers in the space and charge a higher price per cocktail to limit consumption and also reduce potential issues that come with higher volume and lower prices. Skaalvenn Distillery has every intention on being placed in national publication lists of top cocktail bars in the country.”
“It is my hope that Skaalvenn Distillery can provide the city and its residents (my wife and I have also lived here since 2004) with a high-end destination, which becomes the envy of other cities and states,” Tyson continued. “Safety of employees and visitors, being good neighbors, and running an ethical and clean business are among my top priorities. Rest assured that I am not at all interested in opening a night club or a having an establishment where binge drinking or any other troublesome activities will occur.”
Since the distillery is located in a business park zoning district within the Timberland North III building, a cocktail room is considered a conditional accessory use. It would be treated comparably to a taproom in the code, similar to the existing Blue Wolf Brewery.
The application comes with a request to allow occasional weddings or other private events, potential expansion into patios or rooftop service, live music and limited food service. The business parking zoning district does not allow for assembly uses, so the distillery would be required to apply for a special event permit to host weddings or other events. Such events would be limited to one per month. Live music would be permitted, as long as the distillery does not collect a cover charge. Food service, either prepared on-site with a food service license or by food trucks, would be allowed.
While there are no proposed plans for patios at this time, the permit would allow for such a patio in the future.
