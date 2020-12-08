Brooklyn Park’s 2021 levy moved closer to mirroring the city’s 2020 levy as the city hosted its truth in taxation hearing Nov. 30, but funding for youth programs may derail the push towards a flat budget.
While city staff members presented the levy as a .15% increase over the adopted 2020 levy, the final budget is expected to be reduced to a 0% increase following negotiations with the city’s police officer union.
“It’s about where can you afford to do without,” said Mayor Jeff Lunde. “I feel good about where we are with the budget and trying to pare that back, and yet still deliver some services that people are asking for.”
However, these assertions were further complicated as several council members said they would be support a slight increase in the levy to fund two youth outreach programs. The Rec on the Go program and the city’s youth outreach team were partly supported through federal CARES allocations this year. CARES funds are not expected to be available in 2021, resulting in a budget shortfall for these programs.
The total tax capacity levy for 2021 is proposed at $48.7 million, as opposed to $48.6 million in 2020. The general fund levy for 2021 is proposed at $44.6 million, and was $44.5 million in 2020.
The 2021 heritage fund levy proposal mirrors the 2020 levy at $1.7 million, while the tax abatement levy saw a slight increase from $690,000 in 2020 to $750,000 in 2021.
The debt service levy saw a $38,510 decrease in 2021.
The Economic Development Authority and Housing Redevelopment Authority levies remained static into 2021 at $1.2 million and $859,752, respectively.
State-allocated local government aid increased by $59,543 in 2021, while the city is projected to lose $152,315 in its fiscal disparities funding allocation.
To reduce the budget, the city eliminated approximately 10 full-time-equivalent jobs, resulting in $1 million in personnel savings. Seasonal positions were also reduced, bringing $179,408 in savings.
Median-value homeowners could expect to see a $5.64 reduction in their city property taxes under the proposal, assuming their property did not rise in value over the past year. If this same homeowner saw a 5% value increase in their home’s value, their property taxes would be reduced by 22 cents. With a 10% increase in property value, this homeowner would see a $5.20 increase over the previous year.
The council was generally in support of the budget as proposed.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she expects to see a levy without an increase when city staff members bring a final proposal to the council.
Lunde said the budget represents a good balance between funding necessary services and recognizing where services can be cut back.
The existing budget for conferences and education ought to be cut further, Councilmember Mark Mata said.
Speaking on behalf of the Human Rights Commission, Aja King requested that the council consider allocating $350,000 for the police reform recommendations the commission has proposed to the council.
Both Councilmember Susan Pha and Tonja West-Hafner characterized reform work as essential, and said it needs to be funded into the next year.
“It’s not something that’s nice to do, but it’s something that it’s a have to do,” Pha said. “We have to make sure that it’s incorporated into our budget and if there’s other things that we have to cut in other departments, then that’s what we need to do.”
“It’s a struggle with this budget because I, like other people, would love to be at zero every year, but I know that that’s not reasonable or doable all the time, and I think being down to way less than one percent is a pretty big leap,” West-Hafner said.
City property tax rates must be certified by Dec. 28.
General fund revenues are highly dependent on property taxes. For 2021, 81% of general fund revenue is projected to come from property taxes. By contrast, 5% comes from licenses and permits, 6% comes from charges and serves, 3% comes from intergovernmental revenue, and 1% comes from fines and forfeitures.
Personnel costs are the largest portion of the city’s general fund expenditures, with 57% going to salaries, 17% going to benefits, and 1% going to conferences and education. Internal services charges make up another 16%, miscellaneous charges account for 9%.
Youth programs
In a separate discussion, council addressed its plan for police reform and the potential costs that could follow. Funding for existing youth programs was a large part of that discussion.
While some aspects of the proposal – such as training for officers, a community emergency response team, and a communications campaign – could be accommodated in the budget, the proposal fell $73,000 short for the youth outreach program, and $40,000 for the Rec on the Go program.
While these programs were eligible for federal CARES spending in 2020, they will not have the same federal financing in 2021.
The Rec on the Go program brings mobile recreation programming to the city’s underserved apartment complexes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, its vehicles have also been utilized to bring free meals to these complexes.
Likewise, while Dominium, the former owner of Huntington Place Apartments, helped to fund the city’s youth outreach work, the new owner Aeon has not followed suit, according to Jody Yungers, director of parks and recreation. Huntington Place is the second largest apartment complex in the metro after Cedar Riverside in Minneapolis.
While both these programs would still have a base level of funding, they would see reduced service offerings in the community in 2021 compared to this year.
The city has often promoted this style of youth program as part of its overall crime reduction strategy, offering the city’s at-risk youth activities and positive intervention that keep them out of trouble.
Funding for these programs proved to be a hang-up for some council members, with Lunde, Russell, Pha, and West-Hafner saying they would support an increase in the proposed levy to finance these programs at their existing level.
“We cannot go through this summer with having the youth left without options to do things, to have positive outcomes,” Lunde said. “We can measure it. When you do it, they’ll take advantage of it, and those activities that are negative activities go down”
Councilmember Terry Parks said these programs represented his main concern with the budget, as the city has seen success reducing crime through these programs.
“Either we pay to do work on the front end for prevention, or we pay to do things on the back end when something happens,” Pha said.
The city cannot take care of everyone, and it’s more important that parents be able to afford their housing than to add funding to the Rec on the Go program, Mata said. “We aren’t the savior here,” he said.
While Jacobson said she supports the work of the programs, she added that residents are contacting her to say they cannot afford to pay for any raise in their taxes.
