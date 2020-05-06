While a viral outbreak has brought parts of the world to halt, the seasons continue to change, and with warmer weather comes Minnesota’s construction season.
As such, the following projects are part of the construction planned in Brooklyn Park this summer.
101/169 interchange
Construction of the Highway 169 and 101st Avenue interchange is currently underway, with crews starting work in March. Homes in the project right-of-way are expected to be razed in early May, and a new access for Grace Fellowship Church is also planned for construction.
Bridge construction for the $24 million project is scheduled to begin in April or May and continue through September or October. The interchange is anticipated to be open to traffic and use in October or November 2020.
Between 80,000 and 100,000 new trips are expected on the roadway as the city continues to grow in its northwest quadrant.
County roads
Several county roads are slated for construction work this summer.
Bottineau Boulevard from 71st Avenue to 83rd Avenue is planned for upgrades. The segment will be converted to a six-lane roadway with curbs, gutters and raised medians. Signals and pedestrian ramps will be upgraded to American Disabilities Act compliance.
The Crystal Lake Regional Trail will be extended to 85th Avenue as part of the project. Construction work will run from June to November.
A small portion of Brooklyn Boulevard from Shingle Creek approximately to the Bakers Square will see upgrades to ADA compliance and water main reconstruction this summer.
West Broadway will have a micro-surfacing overlay project from 71st to 93rd Avenue, with work expected to start in June or July. While much of West Broadway is planned for larger-scale reconstruction with the Bottineau Blue Line project, that work remains on hold.
The county has ADA upgrades and traffic signal work planned along Zane Avenue from Brooklyn Boulevard to Highway 610, with crews expected to start work in May or June.
At 93rd and Noble, a $520,000 traffic signal is planned for installation starting in May. It is expected to be active by July.
State and city projects
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has rehabilitation work planned for Highway 610 from Highway 169 to the Mississippi River. Work is anticipated to start in early May and will result in single-lane closures.
The city has plans to upgrade its section of 93rd Avenue from Zane to Regent Avenue. It will be reconstructed as a two-lane roadway with left-turn lanes, a center landscaped median, a trail on the south side, and a sidewalk on the north side.
Bids for the project open in May, and construction is expected to start in June. The project is estimated to be completed in October.
Both the city’s franchise fee-funded street maintenance work, as well as the municipal state aid road work will continue this summer.
The city will also begin reviewing speed limits, as new state legislation allows cities to set lower speed limits on residential roadways to under 30 miles per hour with signage and council approval.
BLRT
The Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail project remains on hold as the project office and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railways have not come to a right-of-way agreement for the portion of the rail line that would be on BNSF’s land.
BNSF has continued its refusal to negotiate with the project office.
The project cannot move forward with its request for a full funding grant agreement from the Federal Transit Administration until its third-party agreements are in place.
Once the project has secured its third-party agreements and its funding from the federal government, the engineering plans, which are currently at 90% completion, can be brought to 100%.
If the project moves forward, Brooklyn Park would have five stations along the line.
