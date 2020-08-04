Brooklyn Park’s Human Rights Commission and Multi Cultural Advisory Committees presented their working plan to develop police reform recommendations at the City Council’s July 27 meeting.
After the officer-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the city council asked both of these volunteer committees to develop plans and eventually provide the council with detailed recommendations for reform policies.
Focusing on the question “what are actions the city can take to improve police policies, practices, and procedures to ensure black, indigenous, and people of color have positive interactions and outcomes with Brooklyn Park police,” the commissions came back with 10 large-picture concepts, each with their own smaller proposals. Moving forward, the commissions will consider each of these proposals in more detail before bringing recommendations back to the council.
The larger proposals: to build community engagement, create a civilian oversight board for transparency, enforce accountability-based performance, a so-called “Our people protecting our people” proposal, eliminate systemic racism, build an anti-racist policing culture, redistribute funds upstream for community safety, ensure police officers are emotionally well, reduce punitive measures and increase restorative justice, and provide more robust data and information.
The “Our people protecting our people” proposal asks the city to create a plan to incentivize officers to live in Brooklyn Park and to expand the department’s Police Explorer program into a paid internship for high school students in 11th and 12th grade.
As part of building anti-racist police culture, the committees proposed contacting former police officers of color to better understand their experience in the city, and consider hiring an anti-racist specialist for the department.
Funding proposals include the consideration of using funds for mental health evaluations for police officers, as well as funding evidence-based initiatives proven to increase community safety. These could include food and housing security and recreation opportunities, among other programs.
Officer emotional wellbeing was given significant consideration, with proposals including mandatory trauma assessment, background checks, and psychological testing for officers on an annual basis. Also considered are officer sabbaticals every five years to ask officers to study the community.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said that he would likely support some proposals but not others. “I can see a lot in here that I really like, I can see some stuff I’m not sure about, and I can see some stuff that I have a lot of questions. For me, tonight’s not the night to ask you all of that,” he said.
Councilmember Terry Parks largely concurred, saying he doesn’t want to attempt to fix things in the department that are not broken, and that Brooklyn Park’s police do a better job than some in other cities. “We’re not Minneapolis. I don’t want to be Minneapolis,” he said.
A potential issue with the plans is that they are too vast, Councilmember Mark Mata said. The proposals should be reduced to a more manageable, realistic plan, he said. There will likely be some give and take in attempting to implement plans, as the police union may push back on reform plans, he said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner concurred, saying the plans should be whittled down to fewer proposals.
Councilmembers Wynfred Russell, Lisa Jacobson, and West-Hafner all spoke to a need to view the plans for the department as part of the city’s work toward continuous improvement.
The city needs to ensure that African American men are having their voices heard as reform plans move forward, Russell said.
