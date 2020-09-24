Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Sept. 10 at 3 p.m., 8300 block of Idaho Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 12 p.m., 6200 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 7:55 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 12:46 p.m., 7900 block of Ewing Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., 9200 block of Colorado Avenue North
• Sept. 13 at 2 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 13 at 9 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North
• Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., 10700 block of Regent Court North
• Sept. 14 at 11 p.m., 6600 block of Idaho Avenue North
• Sept. 15 at 2 a.m., 7000 block of Northland Drive North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 10 at 12:48 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Sept. 14 at 4:09 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 12 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m, 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Sept. 10 at 5:20 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 16 at 11:29 p.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 10-16
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 155 calls for the week of Sept. 10-16, including 111 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, one overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, five hazardous condition calls, 14 service calls, 10 good intent calls, and 13 false alarm or false calls.
