Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Sept. 10 at 3 p.m., 8300 block of Idaho Avenue North

• Sept. 11 at 12 p.m., 6200 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Sept. 11 at 7:55 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Sept. 11 at 12:46 p.m., 7900 block of Ewing Avenue North

• Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., 9200 block of Colorado Avenue North

• Sept. 13 at 2 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 13 at 9 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

• Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., 10700 block of Regent Court North

• Sept. 14 at 11 p.m., 6600 block of Idaho Avenue North

• Sept. 15 at 2 a.m., 7000 block of Northland Drive North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 10 at 12:48 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• Sept. 14 at 4:09 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 12 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m, 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Sept. 10 at 5:20 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 11:29 p.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 10-16

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 155 calls for the week of Sept. 10-16, including 111 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, one overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, five hazardous condition calls, 14 service calls, 10 good intent calls, and 13 false alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments