Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 21 at 11 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North
• Nov. 21 at 7:48 a.m., 8200 block of Xenia Avenue North
• Nov. 23 at 11 p.m., 6600 block of West Broadway
• Nov. 23 at 10:07 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m., 3600 block of Dunbar Knoll North
• Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North
• Nov. 24 at 12:25 a.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 10:13 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 11:20 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Nov. 26 at 7:28 p.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Nov. 26 at 1:51 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Nov. 26 at 7:42 p.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 21 at 7:23 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Nov. 23 at 9 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 24 at 12 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Nov. 21 at 2:59 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., 7700 block of York Lane North
• Nov. 23 at 7:45 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Nov. 26 at 7:32 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Nov. 26 at 12:13 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Nov. 24 at 10:10 p.m., 7600 block of Myers Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 21-26
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 154 calls for the week of Nov. 21-26, including 117 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 3 hazardous condition calls, 6 service calls, 15 good intent calls, and 11 false alarm and false calls.
