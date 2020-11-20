Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 5 at 5 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Nov. 7 at 9:39 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Nov. 7 at 9:28 p.m., intersection of 76th Avenue North and Kentucky Avenue North
• Nov. 7 at 12 a.m., 8600 block of Maryland Avenue North
• Nov. 7 at 11:15 a.m., 8500 block of South Maplebrook Circle
• Nov. 8 at 12:04 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m., 7800 block of Newton Avenue North
• Nov. 9 at 12:30 a.m., 7700 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 10 at 3:45 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 10 at 12:01 a.m., 4000 block of Edinbrook Terrace North
• Nov. 10 at 3:29 a.m., 8800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., 4500 block of 101st Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 5 at 5 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Nov. 5 at 3 p.m., 8700 block of Stratford Crossing North
• Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m., 8500 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
• Nov. 8 at 3;20 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 10 at 5:41 p.m., 7700 block of Queen Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Nov. 6 at 5 a.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Nov. 8 at 10:34 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• Nov. 6 at 10:29 p.m., 5400 block of 102nd Trail North
• Nov. 7 at 9:56 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 8 at 2:09 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 5-11
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 134 calls for the week of Nov. 5-11, including 99 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two hazardous condition calls, 12 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 10 false alarm and false calls.
