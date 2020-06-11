Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• May 28 at 12 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 28 at 6 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• May 28 at 11 p.m., 1000 block of Pearson Parkway
• May 28 at 10 a.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North
• May 29 at 8:34 p.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North
• May 30 at 1:37 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• May 30 at 12:05 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North
• May 31 at 2:54 p.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North
• June 1 at 3:35 p.m., 7000 block of West Broadway
• June 3 at 12 a.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• May 28 at 10 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
• May 28 at 4:03 a.m., 7100 block of West Broadway
• May 28 at 2:07 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
• May 28 at 8:52 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
• May 28 at 10 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• May 28 at 10 p.m., 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• May 28 at 11:40 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North
• May 28 at 9:48 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 28 at 9:50 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
• May 29 at 3:12 a.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• May 29 at 2 p.m., 5400 block of 81st Avenue North
• May 29 at 5:10 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
• May 29 at 2 a.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• May 30 at 12:11 a.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• May 31 at 7 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North
• May 31 at 12 a.m., 4500 block of Oak Grove Parkway North
• June 1 at 4:01 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• June 1 at 4 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 2 at 9:25 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Court
ROBBERY:
• June 1 at 10 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• May 30 at 9:40 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• May 30 at 10:24 a.m., 4600 block of Edinbrook Terrace North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 28 to June 3
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 157 calls for the week of May 28 to June 3, including 111 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 8 service calls, 19 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.