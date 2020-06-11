bp cops

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 28 at 12 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 28 at 6 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• May 28 at 11 p.m., 1000 block of Pearson Parkway

• May 28 at 10 a.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North

• May 29 at 8:34 p.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North

• May 30 at 1:37 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 30 at 12:05 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North

• May 31 at 2:54 p.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North

• June 1 at 3:35 p.m., 7000 block of West Broadway

• June 3 at 12 a.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 28 at 10 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 28 at 4:03 a.m., 7100 block of West Broadway

• May 28 at 2:07 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• May 28 at 8:52 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• May 28 at 10 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• May 28 at 10 p.m., 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 28 at 11:40 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North

• May 28 at 9:48 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 28 at 9:50 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• May 29 at 3:12 a.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• May 29 at 2 p.m., 5400 block of 81st Avenue North

• May 29 at 5:10 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• May 29 at 2 a.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 30 at 12:11 a.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• May 31 at 7 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North

• May 31 at 12 a.m., 4500 block of Oak Grove Parkway North

• June 1 at 4:01 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• June 1 at 4 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 2 at 9:25 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Court

ROBBERY:

• June 1 at 10 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• May 30 at 9:40 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 30 at 10:24 a.m., 4600 block of Edinbrook Terrace North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 28 to June 3

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 157 calls for the week of May 28 to June 3, including 111 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 8 service calls, 19 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

