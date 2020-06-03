bp cops

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 21 at 4:27 p.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North

• May 23 at 3 p.m., 6200 block of 67th Avenue North

• May 23 at 1 a.m., 6900 block of 71st Avenue North

• May 23 at 2:51 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North

• May 24 at 9:30 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue

• May 25 at 9 a.m., 8400 block of Adair Avenue North

• May 28 at 10 a.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway

BURGLARY:

• May 21 at 7 p.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North

• May 22 at 3 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 24 at 12 a.m., 7700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• May 25 at 2 p.m., 9600 block of Scott Lane North

• May 28 at 10 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 28 at 4:03 a.m., 7100 block of West Broadway

• May 28 at 11:40 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North

• May 28 at 2:07 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• May 28 at 10 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• May 28 at 9:50 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

ROBBERY:

• May 23 at 7:47 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• May 27 at 10:13 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• May 21 at 8:17 p.m., 7500 block of Edgewood Avenue North

• May 23 at 7:01 a.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 24 at 2:55 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 24 at 11:28 a.m., 7500 block of Fremont Avenue North

• May 25 at 9:30 p.m., 7100 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 26 at 2:18 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 21-27

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 133 calls for the week of May 21-27, including 87 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 fires, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 6 hazardous condition calls, 13 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

