bp pol

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 15 at 12:51 a.m., 7300 block of Regent Avenue North

• May 15 at 9:15 a.m., 2800 block of Brookdale Drive North

• May 17 at 3 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 17 at 12:14 p.m., 8600 block of Xylon Avenue North

• May 18 at 12 a.m., 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 18 at 11:20 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 18 at 5:30 p.m., 5900 block of Century Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• May 14 at 7:30 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• May 17 at 5:59 p.m., 9500 block of Scott Circle North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 14-19

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 114 calls for the week of May 14-19, including 88 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 1 hazardous condition call, 5 service calls, 6 good intent calls, and 9 false alarm and false calls.

Tags

Load comments