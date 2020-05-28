Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• May 15 at 12:51 a.m., 7300 block of Regent Avenue North
• May 15 at 9:15 a.m., 2800 block of Brookdale Drive North
• May 17 at 3 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• May 17 at 12:14 p.m., 8600 block of Xylon Avenue North
• May 18 at 12 a.m., 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• May 18 at 11:20 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• May 18 at 5:30 p.m., 5900 block of Century Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• May 14 at 7:30 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• May 17 at 5:59 p.m., 9500 block of Scott Circle North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 14-19
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 114 calls for the week of May 14-19, including 88 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 1 hazardous condition call, 5 service calls, 6 good intent calls, and 9 false alarm and false calls.
