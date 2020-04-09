Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 27 at 8 a.m., 6300 block of Welcome Avenue North
• March 27 at 4:30 a.m., 7700 block of York Lane North
• March 29 at 7 p.m., 7600 block of Scott Avenue North
• March 29 at 6:54 a.m., 2300 block of Yellowstone Trail North
• March 29 at 8 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• April 1 at 2:30 a.m., 8700 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• April 1 at 12:56 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 1 at 9:45 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• April 1 at 2:30 a.m., 8700 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• April 2 at 2:04 p.m., 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 26 at 3:55 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 26 at 8 a.m., 7800 block of Shingle Creek Drive North
• March 31 at 7:15 a.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
• April 2 at 3:30 a.m., 8800 block of Kentucky Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• March 26 at 6:35 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• March 26 at 4 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 26 at 6:53 p.m., 11900 block of Colorado Avenue North
• March 27 at 5:40 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• March 27 at 9:50 p.m., intersection of Candlewood Court North and Hampshire Drive North
• March 31 at 1:20 p.m., 5400 block of 84th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• March 28 at 7:57 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
