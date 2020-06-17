Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• June 4 at 12:20 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Drive North and Brookdale Avenue North
• June 4 at 6 p.m., 9600 block of Vera Cruz Lane North
• June 6 at 11 p.m., 7800 block of Dupont Avenue North
• June 6 at 4 a.m., 8000 block of Morgan Circle North
• June 7 at 9:29 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• June 7 at 7:25 p.m., 8100 block of Vincent Avenue North
• June 8 at 6 p.m., 8600 block of Maplebrook Parkway North
• June 9 at 4:07 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• June 9 at 11:24 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• June 9 at 11 a.m., 3600 block of 82nd Avenue North
• June 10 at 9 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 4 at 4:45 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• June 7 at 3:45 p.m., 7400 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• June 8 at 7 p.m., 9800 block of Linden Avenue North
• June 10 at 3:03 a.m., 9700 block of Washburn Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• June 6 at 1 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 6 at 9:15 p.m., intersection of 73rd Avenue North and Unity Avenue North
• June 10 at 4:35 p.m., 7000 block of Dutton Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 4-10
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 141 calls for the week of June 4-10, including 100 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 fire calls, 3 hazardous condition calls, 6 service calls, 19 good intent calls, and 9 false alarm or false calls.
