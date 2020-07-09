Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• June 25 at 4:22 a.m., intersection of 71st Avenue North and Maryland Avenue North
• June 25 at 5 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 25 at 8:28 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 25 at 12:54 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 26 at 9 p.m., 7600 block of 69th Avenue North
• June 26 at 12 p.m., 7300 block of Aspen Lane North
• June 26 at 11:51 a.m., 7800 block of Shingle Creek Drive North
• June 26 at 3:28 p.m., 5200 block of 83rd Avenue North
• June 26 at 7:06 p.m., 7000 block of Candlewood Circle North
• June 28 at 6 p.m., 2600 block of Pearson Parkway
• June 29 at 5:25 p.m., 7800 block of Penn Avenue North
• June 30 at 2:26 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• June 30 at 5:20 a.m., 5800 block of 96th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 28 at 5:30 p.m., 5500 block of 84 1/2 Avenue North
• June 29 at 1 a.m., 3100 block of 98th Avenue North
• June 29 at 9:30 p.m., 5500 block of 105th Avenue North
• June 30 at 1:01 p.m., 7600 block of Zane Avenue North
• June 30 at 2:52 a.m., 2900 block of 94th Way north
ROBBERY:
• June 24 at 6:30 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• June 24 at 7 p.m., intersection of 79th Avenue North and Zane Avenue North
• June 26 at 5 p.m., 900 block of Sunkist Parkway North
• June 30 at 2:51 a.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 25-July 1
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 139 calls for the week of June 25 to July 1, including 85 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fires, 4 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 18 good intent calls, and 21 false alarm or false calls.
