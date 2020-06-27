Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• June 11 at 6:30 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 12 at 11 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North

• June 12 at 4:50 a.m., 7100 block of West Broadway

• June 12 at 8:20 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• June 12 at 8 a.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North

• June 13 at 4 a.m., 3500 block of 77th Avenue North

• June 13 at 8 p.m., 2900 block of 98th Avenue North

• June 15 at 8 p.m., 6200 block of 104th Circle North

• June 15 at 5 p.m., 6500 block of 102nd Avenue North

• June 16 at 12:34 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 14 at 11 p.m., 9800 block of Linden Avenue North

• June 15 at 6 p.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North

• June 16 at 5:30 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• June 15 at 11:48 a.m., 9500 block of Scott Circle North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• June 11 at 2 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 12 at 7 p.m., 7800 block of Mount Curve Boulevard

• June 13 at 3:23 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• June 15 at 9:20 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 15 at 5:35 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• June 17 at 10:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 11-17

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 150 calls for the week of June 11-17, including 102 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 6 fire calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 18 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

