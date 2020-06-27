Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• June 11 at 6:30 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 12 at 11 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• June 12 at 4:50 a.m., 7100 block of West Broadway
• June 12 at 8:20 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• June 12 at 8 a.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North
• June 13 at 4 a.m., 3500 block of 77th Avenue North
• June 13 at 8 p.m., 2900 block of 98th Avenue North
• June 15 at 8 p.m., 6200 block of 104th Circle North
• June 15 at 5 p.m., 6500 block of 102nd Avenue North
• June 16 at 12:34 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 14 at 11 p.m., 9800 block of Linden Avenue North
• June 15 at 6 p.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
• June 16 at 5:30 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• June 15 at 11:48 a.m., 9500 block of Scott Circle North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• June 11 at 2 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 12 at 7 p.m., 7800 block of Mount Curve Boulevard
• June 13 at 3:23 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• June 15 at 9:20 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 15 at 5:35 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• June 17 at 10:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 11-17
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 150 calls for the week of June 11-17, including 102 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 6 fire calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 18 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.