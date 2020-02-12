Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Jan. 31 at 6:37 p.m., 6300 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Jan. 31 at 2:30 p.m., 7500 block of Freemont Avenue North

• Feb. 1 at 11:33 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 2 at 11:54 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 3 at 11:21 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Feb. 3 at 6 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Feb. 3 at 11:26 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• Feb. 4 at 9:30 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Feb. 4 at 7:45 p.m., 7100 block of 76th Avenue North

• Feb. 4 at 10:44 a.m., 10100 block of Noble Avenue North

• Feb. 5 at 8”49 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Feb. 5 at 7:46 a.m., 1600 block of Meadowwood Drive North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Jan. 30 at 11:36 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 1 at 7:25 p.m., 6000 block of 78th Avenue North

• Feb. 1 at 8:47 p.m., 10000 block of Elm Avenue North

• Feb. 2 at 9 a.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Feb. 1 at 12 p.m., 6300 block of West Broadway

ROBBERY:

• Feb. 3 at 7:45 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 190 calls for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, including 146 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion, and overheat calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 11 service calls, 8 good intent calls, and 17 false alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments