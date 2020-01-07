Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Dec. 27 at 10 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Dec. 27 at 6:41 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Dec. 28 at 1:08 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Dec. 29 at 7:13 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North
• Dec. 29 at 9 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 12:56 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 31 at 4:55 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Dec. 31 at 9:16 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Dec. 31 at 2:35 p.m., 4000 block of 93rd Avenue North
• Jan. 1 at 11:57 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m., 6500 block of Xylon Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Dec. 29 at 11:06 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 31 at 1:46 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
