Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Dec. 27 at 10 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Dec. 27 at 6:41 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Dec. 28 at 1:08 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• Dec. 29 at 7:13 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North

• Dec. 29 at 9 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• Dec. 30 at 12:56 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 31 at 4:55 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Dec. 31 at 9:16 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Dec. 31 at 2:35 p.m., 4000 block of 93rd Avenue North

• Jan. 1 at 11:57 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m., 6500 block of Xylon Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Dec. 29 at 11:06 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 31 at 1:46 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments