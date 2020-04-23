Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• April 10 at 7 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

• April 10 at 6:30 p.m., 5000 block of 76th Avenue North

• April 11 at 5:03 a.m., 6300 block of 67th Avenue North

• April 13 at noon, 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• April 14 at 4:50 a.m., 8400 block of Adair Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 9 at 1:54 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• April 10 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• April 13 at 7:20 a.m., 4300 block of Brookdale Drive North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• April 13 at 12:57 a.m., 4200 block of 81st Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 9-15

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 170 calls for the week of April 9-15, including 133 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fires, 2 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat calls, 8 service calls, 5 good intent calls, and 15 false alarm and false calls.

Tags

Load comments